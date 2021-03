ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to locate a missing person, Jack Edmund Mohr, 61.

Police say Mohr was last seen March 13, 2021 in the area of Tunnel Road. The car Mohr might be driving is a 1999 Honda Accord EHY-9112.

Jack Mohr (Asheville Police)

If anyone has any information regarding Mohr’s whereabouts, please contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.