Help police find missing 66-year-old woman in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to a news release, police are searching for Virginia Day Jones, 66.

Jones’ last known location was in downtown Asheville in April and a family member reported her as missing on Sept. 2.

She is described as being 4-foot-11 inches tall, weighs around 82 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-252-1110.