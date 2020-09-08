Help police find missing 66-year-old woman in Asheville

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Virginia Day Jones- Courtesy of Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to a news release, police are searching for Virginia Day Jones, 66.

Jones’ last known location was in downtown Asheville in April and a family member reported her as missing on Sept. 2.

She is described as being 4-foot-11 inches tall, weighs around 82 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories