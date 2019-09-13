Help police find missing Asheville teen Daniel Ingle

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old boy.

According to a police department news release, officers are searching for Daniel Bradley Ingle, who was last seen Monday in West Asheville, and is known to frequent the West Asheville area.

Police said Ingle is described as being 5-foot-7 inches tall, weighs around 195 pounds and has blue eyes and curly hair that is dyed black.

He also has a tattoo of a burning heart on his left hand.

Ingle was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or call Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.