Help police find missing man George Jones in Asheville

Posted: May 23, 2019 03:24 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 03:31 PM EDT

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) - Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

According to police department news release, officers are searching for George Jones, 85, who was last seen on Caribou Road in South Asheville on Wednesday.

Jones was last seen wearing blue jeans and an orange sweater, while driving a 2004 black Nissan Frontier with North Carolina tags: PKA-9680.

He is described as having a white beard, white hair and has several known medical issues, and could be in need of help.

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or call Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

 

