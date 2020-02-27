Help police find missing man Hayden Lalor in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 24-year-old man.

According to a police department news release, officers are searching for Hayden Keith Lalor, who was last seen in the area of Biltmore Avenue.

Police said he is known to frequent Harris Teeter on Merrimon Avenue, Ingles at Beaver Lake and Sam’s Club.

Lalor is described as being 5-foot-10 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He also reportedly has tattoos, including a dagger on his left forearm and thin circles, as well as a wolf on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on Lalor’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.