Help police find missing man Jose Rivera in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said they are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

According to a news release, officers are searching for Jose Maximino Rivera, 52, who was last seen on Pendleton Street.

Rivera was reported as missing by his family, and was last seen on Sept. 1.

According to the release, Rivera is described as being 5-foot-7 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has long brown, curly hair. He was last seen wearing a blue collared shirt.

Anyone with information on Rivera’s whereabouts is asked to 864-271-5333.