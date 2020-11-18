Help police find missing man Mitchell Deyoung in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

According to a news release, officers are searching for Mitchell Rhea Deyoung, 33, who was last seen on Oct. 30 in the area of Pisgah View Apartments.

He is described as being 5-foot-11 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Deyoung also reportedly has a tattoo of the head and neck of a skeleton on his left wrist.

Anyone with information on Deyoung’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-252-1110.