Help police find missing man Mitchell Deyoung in Asheville

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Mitchell Rhea Deyoung- Courtesy of Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

According to a news release, officers are searching for Mitchell Rhea Deyoung, 33, who was last seen on Oct. 30 in the area of Pisgah View Apartments.

He is described as being 5-foot-11 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Deyoung also reportedly has a tattoo of the head and neck of a skeleton on his left wrist.

Anyone with information on Deyoung’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories