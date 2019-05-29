Help police find missing man Robert Watkins in Forest City

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Forest City Police Department officers said a search is underway for a missing man.

According to a police department news release, officers are searching for Robert Ray Watkins, 72, who was last seen leaving Gardo’s motel on Sunday at around noon.

He is described as being 5-foot-11 inches tall, weighs around 262 pounds and is partially bald.

Anyone with information on Watkins’ whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Chris Weeks at Forest City Police Department  at 828-245-5555 or call 828-286-2911.

