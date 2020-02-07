Help police find missing man Scottie Vandermeer in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

According to a police department news release, officers are searching for Scottie Francis Vandermeer, 40, who was last seen on Feb. 5 in Deaverview Apartments.

Vandermeer is described as being 6-foot-1 inches tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He also reportedly has several tattoos on his chest and left forearm.

Anyone with information on Vandermeer’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.