Help police find missing man Steven Wolfe in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) - Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

According to a police department news release, officers are searching for Steven Mark Wolfe, 43, who was last in contact with his family on May 8.

Wolfe reportedly suffers from a health condition that requires medication, which he is currently without.

He is described as being 6-foot-1 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has dirty blonde hair, a mustache, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Wolfe also reportedly wears a Duke baseball hat regularly.

Anyone with information about Wolfe's whereabouts is asked to call Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or call Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.