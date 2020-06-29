Live Now
Watch 7News at 6PM

Help police find missing man Willie Jones in Anderson

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Willie Ellis Jones – Courtesy of Anderson City Police Department

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The City of Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man, who suffers from dementia.

According to a news release, officers are searching for Willie Ellis Jones, 89, who was last seen leaving his home on Morris Lane in Anderson on Monday at around 11 a.m.

Jones is believed to be driving a red 1992 Ford Ranger, with an SC license plate number of: QGI 286.

He was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a white T-shirt.

Police said Jones suffers from dementia and may be in danger.

The photo pictured is an older photo of Jones, and police said he no longer has a mustache and wears his hair shorter.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call Det. Kreig Marzolf at 864-231-2249 or email kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories