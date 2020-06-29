Help police find missing man Willie Jones in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The City of Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man, who suffers from dementia.

According to a news release, officers are searching for Willie Ellis Jones, 89, who was last seen leaving his home on Morris Lane in Anderson on Monday at around 11 a.m.

Jones is believed to be driving a red 1992 Ford Ranger, with an SC license plate number of: QGI 286.

He was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a white T-shirt.

Police said Jones suffers from dementia and may be in danger.

The photo pictured is an older photo of Jones, and police said he no longer has a mustache and wears his hair shorter.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call Det. Kreig Marzolf at 864-231-2249 or email kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com.