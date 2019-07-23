Help police find missing runaway teen Alexandria Annese in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Police Department officials are searching for a missing runaway teen girl.

According to a police department news release, officers are searching for Alexandria Kerigan (Keri) Annese, 14, who reportedly ran away on June 25 at around 11:30 p.m.

Annese is listed as a runaway in NCIC and police said she may be in the area of Salem Street or West Park Drive in Anderson.

According to the release, Annese took most of her clothing and a little money with her when she left, and has likely had help in leaving home.

She is described as being 5-foot-4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Kreig Marzolf at 864-231-2249 or email kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com.