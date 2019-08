FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Forest City Police Department officers are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to a police department news release, officers are searching for Abigail Cantrell, who was last seen in the Owens Drive area in Forest City.

She is described as being 5-foot-6 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Chris Weeks at 828-245-5555 or call 828-286-2911.