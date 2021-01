FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Forest City Police Department officials are searching for a runaway teen.

According to a news release, officers are searching for Jai’von Forrest, 16, who was last seen in the area of Holiday Inn Drive in Forest City on Jan. 7.

He is described as being 5-foot-4 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Forrest’s whereabouts is asked to call 828-245-5555 or 828-286-2911.