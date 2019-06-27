Help police find missing teen Traciuna Fleming in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, officers are searching for Traciuna Tyan Fleming, who was last seen on June 8.

Police said Fleming left DSS custody and may be staying with a male.

She is described as being 5-foot-4 inches tall and weighs approximately 142 pounds.

Fleming was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black tank top, white and black Adidas shoes and a book bag.

Anyone with information on Fleming’s whereabouts is asked to call Inv. Tapp at 864-596-2847.

