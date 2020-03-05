Help police find missing teen Tyler Stedman in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to a police department news release, officers are searching for Tyler James Stedman, who was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Forest Hill Drive in Asheville.

He is believed to be driving a maroon 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe C1500.

Stedman is described as being 5-foot-7 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

According to police, he is known to frequent the Verde Vista Apartments and the shopping center around Bleachery Boulevard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.