Help police find missing woman Miranda Whidden in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to a police department news release, officers are searching for Miranda Mae Whidden, 31, who was last seen in the downtown Asheville area on July 19 at around 6 p.m.

Police said Whidden is known to use drugs and may be in need of assistance.

She is described as being 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighs approximately 112 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Whidden’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or call Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

