Help police find robbery suspect following three break-ins in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police need help finding a suspect after responding Monday night to three break-ins at businesses and an attempted break-in at a fourth business.

The impacted businesses were Builders First Source, Homegrown West, Cascade Lounge and Image 420, police said.

Police identified William Jeter Henson, III, 38, of Asheville, as a suspect.

Arrest warrants were issued for Henson for three counts of felony breaking and entering, attempted breaking and entering, two counts of damage to real property, two counts of injury to real property and larceny after breaking and entering.

Anyone with information regarding the break-ins or Henson’s whereabouts should contact the police department at (828) 252-1110 or CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous.