Help police find suspect in deadly hit-and-run in downtown Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) - Hendersonville Police Department officers are asking for the public's help as they investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in downtown Hendersonville.

According to a news release, the crash happened on the south end of Main Street at around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

A vehicle was traveling north on Main Street, made a left turn onto Kanuga Road and hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The vehicle then left the scene.

According to the release, the suspect's vehicle is described as being a silver Subaru with a hand sticker displayed in the front windshield.

The pedestrian -- a woman in her 60s -- was treated at the scene and taken to Mission Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Matt Capps with the Hendersonville Police Department at 828-697-3071.