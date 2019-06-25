Help police find two missing teen girls in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teen girls.

According to a police department news release, officers are searching for Makayla Whitman, 13, and Brooke Hensley, 17, who were both last seen on June 23 in the area of Eliada Home on Compton Drive in West Asheville.

Whitman is described as being 5-feet-tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds and has blue eyes and multi-colored hair.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt, jeans and slip-on shoes.

Hensley is described as being 5-foot-5 inches tall, weighs approximately 183 pounds and has blue eyes and multi-colored hair.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, blank shorts and pink and orange socks.

Anyone with information on Whitman or Hensley’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.