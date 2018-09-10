Help police find woman wanted on theft, drug charges in Asheville

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Denise Nicole Williams

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) - Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public's help in finding a woman wanted on several theft and drug charges.

According to a police department news release, Denise Nicole Williams, 26, is wanted on warrants for larceny, failure to return rental property, trafficking opium or Heroin, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams is described as being 5-foot-9 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the release, Williams also has "Denise" tattooed on her upper arm.

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.