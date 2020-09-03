Help police ID 2 subjects after burglary, safe cracking at Burger King in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, SC (WSPA) – Williamston Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two subjects after a burglary and safe cracking occurred at an area fast food restaurant.

According to a police news release, the incident occurred at Burger King, located at 905 Greenville Drive on Thursday.

The first subject was believed to have been wearing tan, leather gloves and high-top tennis shoes. The second subject was reportedly wearing gloves with a reflective strip across the back hand and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 864-509-7949 or 864-847-5277.