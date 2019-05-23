Help police ID 2 suspects in credit card fraud case in Asheville

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) - Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of credit card fraud.

According to the release, officers are searching for a man and woman they said used cloned credit cards believed to have been created by a skimming device.

Officers said the fraudulent charges were made in Asheville between May 6-8.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspects is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or call Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.