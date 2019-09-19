Help police ID 3 suspects accused of taking electronics from Walmart in Forest City

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Forest City Police Department officials are searching for three suspect accused of stealing items from a store Tuesday.

According to a police department news release, officers responded to Walmart at around 2:40 a.m. in regard to a larceny.

Surveillance video shows three males entering the store.

The suspects then reportedly took a variety of electronic items from the store and were seen leaving the area in a black Dodge Charger driven by a female.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Eli Yelton or SPO Dylan Radford at 828-245-5555 or 828-286-2911.

