Help police ID driver involved in crash that injured pedestrian in Greenville

Black BMW 3 series vehicle similar to the one police believe was involved in a hit-and-run in Greenville, June 20, 2020 (From: Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that left the scene of a crash that left a pedestrian with severe injuries.

According to a police news release, GPD Accident Reconstruction Officers responded to the area of North Pleasantburg Drive and Crescent Ridge Drive in regard to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

An investigation later determined that the pedestrian was possibly hit by two cars.

The second vehicle that hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene until officers arrived, but the first vehicle left the scene.

According to the release, the initial investigation led investigators to believe that the car that left the scene is a black 1999 to 2005 BMW 3 Series vehicle.

Police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to called Greenville Police at 864-271-5333, or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.