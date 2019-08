FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Forest City Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole from an area Walmart.

According to a police department news release, the theft happened Friday at the store.

The suspect, a woman with dark hair, left the area driving a 1990s gold Chevrolet Blazer or a GMC Jimmy with silver rims.

Anyone who can help police identify the woman pictured is asked to call Sgt. Brad Moore at 828-245-5555 or 828-286-2911.