Help police ID man accused of taking items from Forest City Walmart without paying for them

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Forest City Police Department

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Forest City Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of leaving a store with a cart full of items that he didn’t purchase.

According to a news release, the man — described as being around 30 or 40 years old with a medium length short brown hair and a brown goatee — left Walmart without paying for the items.

Police said the man also appeared to have a small tattoo on his right forearm and a larger tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone who can help police identify the man pictured is asked to call 828-245-5555 or 828-286-2911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

