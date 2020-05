SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Simpsonville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly tried to force an ATM open at a bank earlier this month.

According to a news release, the incident happened at United Community Bank on West College Street on May 8 at around 4:30 a.m.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as being a red Chevrolet HHR.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 864-967-9536 or email jdonnelly@simpsonvillepd.com.