Help police ID man wanted after Dunkin Donuts armed robbery in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Friday afternoon.

According to a police news release, officers were called to Dunkin Donuts on Hendersonville Road a around 4:30 p.m. in regard to an armed robbery.

When they arrived at the scene, they learned the suspect had reportedly been sitting inside the business for awhile before walking up to the counter and demanding money.

According to the release, the suspect reportedly threatened the staff by saying he was armed with a handgun.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a blue toboggan, a black mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue gym shorts.

He was last seen leaving the business and going toward Springside Road.

No employees were injured during the incident.

The Criminal Investigations Section is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call police at 828-252-1110.