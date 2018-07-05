Help police ID man wanted for armed bank robbery in Weaverville

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEAVERVILLE, NC (WSPA) - The Weaverville Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in an armed bank robbery that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the armed bank robbery happened at HomeTrust Bank around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect then left in a vehicle that appeared to be a silver 3-Series BMW.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery, or anyone who can help police identify the suspect pictured, is asked to call 828-645-5700.