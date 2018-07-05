Help police ID man wanted for armed bank robbery in Weaverville
WEAVERVILLE, NC (WSPA) - The Weaverville Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in an armed bank robbery that happened Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the armed bank robbery happened at HomeTrust Bank around 2:30 p.m.
The suspect then left in a vehicle that appeared to be a silver 3-Series BMW.
Anyone with information about the bank robbery, or anyone who can help police identify the suspect pictured, is asked to call 828-645-5700.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man fights to save veterans wall in Greenville
- Vigil, search planned for woman missing from Blacksburg
- Teen girl dies after falling from waterfall in Transylvania Co.
- Rebuild Upstate repairs homes for more than a hundred for low-income residents in 2018