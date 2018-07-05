News

Help police ID man wanted for armed bank robbery in Weaverville

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 05:44 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 05:46 PM EDT

WEAVERVILLE, NC (WSPA) - The Weaverville Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in an armed bank robbery that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the armed bank robbery happened at HomeTrust Bank around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect then left in a vehicle that appeared to be a silver 3-Series BMW.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery, or anyone who can help police identify the suspect pictured, is asked to call 828-645-5700.

