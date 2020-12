RUTHERFORDTON, NC (WSPA) – Rutherfordton Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning.

According to a news release, the man pictured is wanted for questioning related to several incidents in Rutherfordton.

He was seen driving an older model red and white truck.

Anyone who can help police identify the man pictured is asked to call Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-348-6270.