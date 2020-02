GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who stole TVs from a hotel in Greenville.

The man was caught on camera stealing 6 televisions from the hotel.

He was last seen driving away in a black Mercedes sedan, police say.

Anyone with any information on his identity should call the Greenville Police Department or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Tipsters can qualify for a cash reward.