Help police ID mother who left newborn with driver in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - Greenville Police Department officers are asking for the public's help in locating the mother of an infant, who is only a few days old, after she reportedly left the newborn with the driver of a vehicle without warning.

According to a police department news release, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 10.

A woman was driving and was flagged down by an African-American female in the area of Augusta Street and Dunbar Street.

The driver stopped to see if she could help the person and the female handed her a newborn baby girl.

The female told the driver that she could not care for the child and then walked away.

According to the release, the woman then took the baby, which they believe was born on Thursday or Friday, to an area medical facility, where the baby was admitted for observation. The baby is said to be doing well.

Police investigators are working with South Carolina Department of Social Services to identify and locate the mother of the child.

The mother was described as being a young African-American female, around 5-foot-2 inches talls and weighs around 190 pounds. The female was also reportedly speaking with a foreign accent.

Anyone with information about an expecting mother who cannot account for her newborn child is asked to call GPD Investigations Division at 864-467-5342 or Greenville Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463).