Help police ID person of interest in Forest City

by: WSPA Staff

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Forest City Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest who reportedly used a stolen credit card to buy various items at an area store.

According to a police department news release, officers were called to Walmart in regard to someone using the stolen card to buy items.

The person of interest was reportedly wearing a black hat, shirt and pants.

Anyone who can help police identify the man pictured is asked to call police at 828-245-5555 or 828-286-2911.

