Help police ID suspect accused of stealing truck, power equipment from building in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing a vehicle, as well as power equipment, from a storage building in the city.

According to a news release, a truck and power equipment were taken from a storage building, located at 92 Crayton Road.

The truck is described as being a burgundy 2007 Chevrolet Silverado dually, and has an NC tag of: DW7484.

Police said the truck also has damage to the driver’s side rear fender.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspect or anyone who can help them locate the truck, is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.