Help police ID suspect accused of stealing truck, power equipment from building in Asheville

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing a vehicle, as well as power equipment, from a storage building in the city.

According to a news release, a truck and power equipment were taken from a storage building, located at 92 Crayton Road.

The truck is described as being a burgundy 2007 Chevrolet Silverado dually, and has an NC tag of: DW7484.

Police said the truck also has damage to the driver’s side rear fender.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspect or anyone who can help them locate the truck, is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.

  • Courtesy of Asheville Police Department
  • Courtesy of Asheville Police Department
  • Courtesy of Asheville Police Department
  • Courtesy of Asheville Police Department
  • Courtesy of Asheville Police Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories