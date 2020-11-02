Help police ID suspect after armed robbery on Peacock Lane in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect following an armed robbery in south Asheville Friday night.

According to the release, officers responded to Peacock Lane at around 11 p.m. and made contact with the victim, who was a restaurant delivery driver.

The delivery driver had reportedly been confronted by an armed man in the parking lot on Peacock Lane when he arrived.

According the delivery driver, the armed man threatened him with a handgun and then stole his vehicle. The driver was not injured during the incident.

The victim’s stolen vehicle is described as being a silver 2009 Acura RDX SUV, with a North Carolina license number of: HKF-1229. The vehicle also has a red Acura tag on the front bumper, with stickers reading “Protect by Data Dots” on both sides.

Police said the vehicle was last seen traveling on Sweeten Creek Road near Airport Road.

The Criminal Investigations Section is investigating the incident.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspect and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 828-252-1110.