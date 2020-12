GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who reportedly vandalized a parking garage elevator and the camera inside earlier this month.

According to a news release, the elevator vandalism happened at the Richardson Street Garage on Dec. 1.

Police said the suspect is wanted for malicious damage.

Anyone who can help police identify the person responsible is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.