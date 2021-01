WILLIAMSTON, SC (WSPA) – Williamston Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, the armed robbery happened at Fast Fuel sometime between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 864-509-7949 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Texts and emails can also be received at crime@williamstonsc.us.