Help police ID suspect in gas station armed robbery in Greenville

Courtesy of Greenville Police Department

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station early Monday morning.

According to a police department news release, officers were called to the QuikTrip on Mauldin Road at around 12:40 a.m.

The clerk told police that the man put his hand in his jacket pocket and insinuated that he had a pistol, while demanding cash from the register.

According to the release, the clerk hit the panic button at the store and the man then left the store.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

