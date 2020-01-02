Help police ID suspect in N. Asheville package theft incident

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are working to identify a man who is a suspect in a package theft last month.

According to a police department news release, officers were notified of a package theft in the Linden Avenue area of north Asheville on Dec. 28.

The pictured suspect is possibly involved in multiple breaking and enterings in the Maxwell Street neighborhood that occurred weeks before the package theft incident.

Anyone who can help police identify the man pictured is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or call Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.