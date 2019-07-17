Help police ID suspect in TD Bank robbery in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Hendersonville Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a bank in Hendersonville on July 12.

We reported earlier that police responded to a robbery at TD Bank, located at 535 Grenville Highway, at around 3:10 p.m.

Police said a man wearing a “Black Label Society” T-shirt and camouflaged hat walked into the bank, handed the teller a note and left with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspect or anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-697-3025.