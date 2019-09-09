Help police ID suspect who broke into Child Care Quest in Forest City

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Forest City Police Department officers are searching for a woman accused of breaking into a business Monday morning.

According to a police department news release, officers were called to Child Care Quest, located at 1228 W. Main St., in regard to a breaking and entering that happened at around 5 a.m.

The suspect is described as a woman with dark hair and glasses.

Anyone who can help officers identify the woman is asked to call police at 828-245-5555 or call 828-286-2911.