Help police ID suspect who broke into Child Care Quest in Forest City

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Forest City Police Department officers are searching for a woman accused of breaking into a business Monday morning.

According to a police department news release, officers were called to Child Care Quest, located at 1228 W. Main St., in regard to a breaking and entering that happened at around 5 a.m.

The suspect is described as a woman with dark hair and glasses.

Anyone who can help officers identify the woman is asked to call police at 828-245-5555 or call 828-286-2911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store