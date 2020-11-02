Help police ID suspects after armed robbery at store in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted following an armed robbery last week.

According to the news release, officers were called to an armed robbery at the Tienda Chapala, located in the 1100 block of Sweeten Creek Road on Oct. 29 at around 9:45 p.m.

Employees at the store said they were closing the store for the evening when they were approached by two men. One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a handgun and was demanding money.

An alarm in the store was activated and the suspects left the store. The victim was not harmed during the incident.

The suspects were wearing Halloween-type masks, and were both described to be short with a thin build.

The men were reportedly wearing dark clothing as well.

Anyone with information about this incident that could help police, or anyone who can help police identify the suspects, is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.