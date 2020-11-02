Help police ID suspects after armed robbery at store in Asheville

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted following an armed robbery last week.

According to the news release, officers were called to an armed robbery at the Tienda Chapala, located in the 1100 block of Sweeten Creek Road on Oct. 29 at around 9:45 p.m.

Employees at the store said they were closing the store for the evening when they were approached by two men. One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a handgun and was demanding money.

An alarm in the store was activated and the suspects left the store. The victim was not harmed during the incident.

The suspects were wearing Halloween-type masks, and were both described to be short with a thin build.

The men were reportedly wearing dark clothing as well.

Anyone with information about this incident that could help police, or anyone who can help police identify the suspects, is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories