Help police ID suspects in shooting on Virginia Ave. in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are investigating a shooting that happened in west Asheville early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, officers responded to Virginia Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. in regard to shots being fired into a residence.

When officers arrived on-scene, they found 18 rounds had reportedly been fired into a home from a vehicle that was in the street.

Police said one person was inside the home during the shooting, but was not injured.

According to the release, an initial investigation and search of the area revealed that the suspects were driving a small car that left traveling south on Virginia Avenue. The vehicle was reportedly driving recklessly immediately after the shooting.

Detectives are working to determine if this shooting incident is related to another incident from July 25, that happened at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Maple Street.

In the July 25 incident, the driver of a white Acura TL sedan was seen firing a handgun while in the street. No injuries or property damage were reported following that shooting.

Anyone with information about either shooting incident is asked to call 828-252-1110.