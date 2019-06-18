Help police ID suspects of Dollar General armed robbery in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects of armed robbery that happened Sunday.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, the armed robbery happened at Dollar General on Wade Hampton Boulevard at around 8 a.m.

Police said an employee was arriving to work to open the store when two males entered the business and threatened to shoot the employee.

The suspects reportedly took an unknown amount of cash from the store before leaving.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspect pictured is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-746).