Help police ID TD Bank robbery suspect in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Hendersonville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a bank Friday morning.

According to a police department news release, officers were called about a robbery at TD Bank, located at 535 Greenville Highway at around 10:45 a.m.

Police said a man walked into the bank, handed the teller a note and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man is described as being 5-foot-10 inches tall and was wearing a white shirt, tan pants and a light-colored baseball hat.

Police said he may be traveling in a gold Nissan Altima with possibly a Georgia license plate.

Anyone who can identify the man, or anyone with information, is asked to call Det. Eric LaRowe at 828-697-3025.