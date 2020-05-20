Help police ID wig- wearing fraud suspect in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. – Hendersonville Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect seen attempting to use a stolen debit card and driver’s license.
On Friday, police say an unidentified female attempted to use a stolen debit card and driver’s license at a bank to fraudulently obtain money.
The female suspect was driving a black Nissan Armada displaying a stolen South Carolina registration FWS932, police say.
She appears to be wearing a wig to disguise her appearance, according to police.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective M. Durner at (828) 697-3046.
Tips may also be submitted through the Hendersonville Police Department App which can be downloaded in the iOS App Store or Google Play Store by searching “Hendersonville PD.”