Help police ID woman wanted for questioning after theft at store in Rutherfordton

RUTHERFORDTON, NC (WSPA) – Rutherfordton Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted for questioning after a theft was reported at a store in town.

According to a news release, the woman is wanted for questioning after a theft at one of the Supermarket Stores in Rutherfordton on Sept. 6.

The woman was captured on surveillance video at the store.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call Rutherfordton Police at 828-2875062, Ext. 601 or 828-289-0383, or 828-286-2911.