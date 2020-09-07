Help police ID woman wanted for questioning after theft at store in Rutherfordton

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo from store surveillance video – Courtesy of Rutherfordton Police Department

RUTHERFORDTON, NC (WSPA) – Rutherfordton Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted for questioning after a theft was reported at a store in town.

According to a news release, the woman is wanted for questioning after a theft at one of the Supermarket Stores in Rutherfordton on Sept. 6.

The woman was captured on surveillance video at the store.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call Rutherfordton Police at 828-2875062, Ext. 601 or 828-289-0383, or 828-286-2911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories