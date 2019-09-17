Help Rutherford Co. deputies find missing, runaway teen Alicia Early

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing runaway teen girl.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Alicia Danielle Early, 17, who was last seen in Forest City on Nehemiah Drive on Sept. 12.

Early is described as being 5-foot-5 inches tall with long, straight blonde hair, and has a slender build and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Early’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-286-2911.