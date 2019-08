SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department need help finding a “litter bug.”

Spartanburg County Director of Environmental Enforcement Department Jamie Nelson said someone dumped two pieces of old furniture Sunday between 11:30 a.m. and noon on Bellew Carver Road.

Nelson said the litterer was driving a newer model white pick up truck.

Anyone with information about the litter bug should contact officers at (864) 596-3582.